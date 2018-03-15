8 awesome summer camps for every kind of kid

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Summer will be here sooner rather than later, which means if you have an adventurous kiddo who wants to keep busy during the warm months, it’s the ideal time to get them signed up for summer camp.

Indy has summer camps for every kind of kid- whether they’re into sports, fashion, cooking or pottery.

Check out the list below of some awesome summer camps around Indianapolis!

Indy Parks

The Indy Parks summer day camp program offers swimming, arts, nature, science, and sports and recreation. Traditional, art, therapeutic, and environmental education camps are available. Limited scholarships are offered based on financial need.

Locations: Broad Ripple Park, Christian Park, Douglass Park, Eagle Creek Earth Discovery Center, Eagle Creek Ornithology Center, Ellenberger Park, Garfield Park Arts Center, Garfield Park Burrello Family Center, Holliday Park, Krannert Park, Rhodius Park, Riverside Park, Sahm Park, Southeastway Park.

Junior Achievement of Central Indiana

Junior Achievement of Central Indiana provides a fresh alternative for central Indiana youth looking for an engaging summer camp experience. The mornings are spent in large and small group sessions devoted to entrepreneur and philanthropic topics. The afternoons are spent highlighting experiential learning opportunities with the traditional Junior Achievement BizTown venue.

Indiana State Museum

The Indiana State Museum is offering 13 weeks of camp for ages 4-14, including four new ones. Campers can experience a wide-variety of camp options, like the Frontier Survivor Camp, Indiana Fashion Runway Camp, and Build It Camp. The camps are full of summer adventure, giving campers behind-the-scenes looks, new discoveries and friend-making opportunities.

"Any subject that a kid is interested in, there's a camp for them," said Megan Mance, the daily engagement and program manager for the Indiana State Museum. "We also have multiple different age groups, so each camp has a different age set. We have two new preschool camps this year, they're actually brand new. There's pretty much a camp for everyone, no matter your age or interest."

Indianapolis Zoo

Offered during school breaks and in the summer, the camps incorporate age-appropriate activities to encourage discovery and appreciation of wildlife. Campers have the opportunity to make new friends, explore the Zoo and participate in games, crafts, tours, presentations, animal visits and more. A variety of options are available, like Zoo Explorer, which includes Zoo Keeper Science and Dolphin Trainer camps.

NinjaZone Academy

Campers will participate in daily challenges, learn skills from Ninja Sport, while experiencing The Rig-- a one-of-a kind obstacle course system. Kids will also learn more about themselves while building strong relationships with other Ninjas. Full and half day options are available.

ComedySportz Indianapolis

While taking part in CSz Education Improv Summer Camps, participants will laugh, have fun and learn some of the games played in ComedySportz Matches. Through improv games and warm-ups they’ll focus on confidence, commitment, listening skills, working with others, acceptance, and being creative. The week-long Improv Experience ends with an hour-long performance where friends and family are invited to watch. Improv Summer Camp is for students, whether they are experienced performers or just want to get their feet wet.

University of Indianapolis

The University of Indianapolis offers a wide-variety of summer camps. Design, Build, and Race your RC Car is one of many day-camp options. The camp introduces campers to hands-on experience in designing, building, racing, and optimizing their own RC (radio-controlled) car. They will learn and work on the project using computer aided design (CAD), programming/data analysis (using Arduino), and product prototyping using 3D printing and laser cutting technology.

International School of Indiana

Summer camps at ISI have something to offer every student, whether they come from ISI, another school in Indiana, or a city on the other side of the globe. From immersive art classes and French and Spanish cooking to sports and cultural experiences and SAT prep (for those in the middle and upper grades), summer camps at ISI provide the chance to play hard, keep learning, and make lifelong friends.