19-year-old dies in Shelby County crash; woman, infant hospitalized

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind.– Officials say a teenager was killed, a woman was ejected and an infant was injured in a crash Thursday morning in Shelby County.

The crash occurred at US 52 and River Road just after 11 a.m. and involved a single vehicle. Investigators say a 2007 Buick was traveling eastbound when it went off the north side of the roadway.

The Buick overcorrected, causing it to hit a guardrail and exit the road before coming to rest in a field. The driver, a 19-year-old woman, was found dead at the scene. A 40-year-old female passenger was ejected from the vehicle and an infant remained in its baby seat.

The woman who was ejected was transported to Methodist Hospital via air ambulance. The infant was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in an ambulance.