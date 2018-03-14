× The Killers, Foster The People coming to Indy this summer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On their way down to Bonnaroo, indie rock legends The Killers will headline Ruoff Home Mortgage Center on Friday, June 8.

The Vegas-based band will make only their third ever appearance in Indianapolis, they last played the Murat in 2009.

After a long recording hiatus following 2012’s dud “Battle Born,” the Killers returned last fall with their fifth LP, ” Wonderful Wonderful.” It wasn’t a complete hiatus, because the band kept touring throughout.

Foster the People of “Pumped Up Kicks” fame will serve as the opener, which is a perfect appetizer for The Killers. After looking like they were going to skyrocket to super stardom following their debut “Torches,” it just didn’t happen.

Luckily for us, they know that the debut album puts butt in the seats and play about half of it each and every set.

As far as The Killers, they do the exact same thing. After their first 3 albums were massive hits and critically acclaimed, they haven’t moved passed them late into this decade.

If you never turned on MTV from 2003-2006 and are a little unfamiliar with them, here’s a quick ranking of their best tunes.

Ranking of their best songs:

5. Smile Like You Mean It

4. Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine

3. Mr. Brightside

2. When You Were Young

1. Somebody Told Me

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. The show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.