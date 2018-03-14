× Police shut down Columbus massage parlor after serving warrant for alleged prostitution

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A massage parlor in Columbus was shut down after police executed a warrant for alleged prostitution occurring at the business.

Officers from the Columbus Police Department executed a search a warrant around 11 a.m. at Sunflower Massage on 25th Street.

Police received tips from the public about possible prostitution occurring at the business.

During the investigation, an undercover law enforcement officer entered the business where an employee later offered to perform a sexual act in exchange for money.

The business, which was formally known as the Blue Bay Health Spa and Massage, opened in February 2017. They did not apply for a new permit after the name and ownership changed in December of 2017.

Shortly after the warrant was served, Columbus Code Enforcement closed down the establishment with an emergency action order for a non-existent permit to operate the business.

During the warrant service two persons were taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.