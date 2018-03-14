× Owner of Acapulco Joe’s in critical condition after customer attacked him

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The owner of Acapulco Joe’s in Indianapolis is in critical condition after being attacked by a customer.

The attack happened around 2 p.m. at the restaurant on West Vernon Street. Police say the suspect was on a blind date, and he tried to leave without paying.

Owner Grant Redmond was trying to stop him from “dining and dashing,” when the customer attacked him. He is in critical condition in the ICU.

The Woman who was on the date with the suspect stayed behind and cooperated with police.

Investigators say they have video and a description of the suspect, but they have not released that at this time.

We will update this story with more information when it is made available.