Noblesville student honoring every single school shooting victim in “National Walkout” art display

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Noblesville Schools is one of many planning alternatives to the “National School Walkout”.

High school students can attend a vigil at 6:45 a.m. and the whole school will participate in a moment of silence at 7:35 a.m. and a discussion during lunchtime.

Delaney Amsler hopes her art project will spark some conversations.

“It has every single victim of a school shooting in the United States,” said Amsler. “You can find a list of every single shooter, but you can’t find a list of the victims and that’s what’s really heartbreaking to me that I want to fix.”

Amsler has spent 24 hours of research, has led Amsler to creating a 60-foot long banner with the names of students and teachers shot and killed in America’s schools since 1840.

Tomorrow, her banner will span across hallways.

Her classmates will see it as they join the national effort to honor those who just died in Parkland, Florida and call for stricter gun laws. She’s trying to visualize her belief that America’s long-standing mass shooting problem is now a crisis.

Her display will show that just half of all American school shootings happened between 1840 and 2000, a 160-year span. That means we’ve seen the other half of those shootings in 18 years.

“I want awareness to spark action,” said Amsler. “I want people to see what this cause has done and what America has done and what America has done and I want, I want them to feel sad about the victims and angry about the cause.”

Amsler spent a lot of time learning about many of the victims. Her classmates will also be able to scan QR codes for some of the victims, so they can learn more about them.

