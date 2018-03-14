Man arrested after officers seize drugs, money, body armor from east side home

Posted 12:41 pm, March 14, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested an Indianapolis man after serving a search warrant at his home Tuesday.

Officers conducted a home visit in the 3600 block of North Layman Avenue to check on Charles Smith Jr., 57. While at the home, they saw evidence of drug dealing. After getting a search warrant for the residence, officers found drugs, body armor, ammunition and cash.

IMPD Criminal Interdiction detectives seized the following items:

  • 57.61 grams of suspected powder cocaine separated into two one-ounce baggies, approximately
  • One large baggie containing several ounces of a white powder
  • Approximately 21.8 grams a rocky white powder
  • One set of upper torso body armor
  • One box of 9mm ammunition
  • $6,130 in cash

Smith was arrested on charges of dealing cocaine and possession of cocaine. A booking photo for Smith was not immediately available.

