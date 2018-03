× IMPD, IFD investigating deadly fire on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are at the scene of deadly fire tonight on the near east side.

Just after 8:30 p.m., IMPD and IFD were sent to the 500 block of Dorman St. on the report of a death investigation and building fire.

Authorities confirm they are investigating a death at the scene.

We have a crew on the way and will update once more information is available.