× Happy National Pi Day! Celebrate with discounts and freebies on pizza and pies

It’s March 14–3/14–and that means it’s National Pi Day!

The special day is meant to celebrate mathematics and Pi (3.14159), the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.

Of course, it’s turned into a day to get some discounts on pies–both of the dessert and pizza variety.

Here’s a roundup of some of the deals you’ll find today, thanks to Offers.com.

Pizzas & Pies

Gifts and more

Loot Crate – Get 20% off any order plus a free bundle with this promo code. Loot Crate provides geeky subscription boxes for fans of gaming, comics, anime and more.

– Get 20% off any order plus a free bundle with this promo code. Loot Crate provides geeky subscription boxes for fans of gaming, comics, anime and more. ModCloth – Shop Pi-themed clothing, socks and jewelry. New customers get 15% off.

– Shop Pi-themed clothing, socks and jewelry. New customers get 15% off. ThinkGeek – Receive a free SirCumference Pi Day T-shirt with orders over $50. The shirt features a knight and the Pi symbol.

You can learn more at Offers.com.