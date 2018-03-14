Family pleads for help after father-to-be is killed in road rage hit-and-run crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are continuing to investigate a case of road rage, which caused a deadly crash near Kentucky and Raymond Friday.

Police say the driver responsible for that hit-and-run crash has still not been caught.

The horrific crash damaged a trash truck, a blue Jeep and a maroon Ford SUV that flipped several times. Witnesses told police a driver sped away following an apparent case of road rage.

“This person fled the scene that caused the crash. They took a beautiful spirit out of our lives,” said Marie Shrake.

Marie says 36-year-old Noah Lambert died hours after the crash. Lambert is remembered by friends and family for his upbeat and free-spirited personality.

“I never met a heart like Noah’s and I will miss that heart and my daughter will miss that heart,” said Shrake.

One of Noah’s last posts on social media announced the arrival of his first son Jameson Kingston who is due to be born in July.

Marie’s daughter Victoria, who was Lambert’s pregnant fiancé, says the 36-year-old was so excited to become a first-time father.

“He just shouted to the world, ‘I’m going to be a daddy. He’s going to be strong.’ He’d hold his arm up and say he’s going to be strong,” said Shrake.

Marie says Noah was simply driving home from his work when the crash happened. It’s not clear what sparked the road rage that caused the crash, but Marie is pleading for the public’s help catching the driver responsible for Noah’s death.

“Noah would always tell people to slow down, because road rage is bad and it costs innocent lives,” said Shrake.

Police say so far no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.