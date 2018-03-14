Crawfordsville couple accused of sexually abusing three children for years

Posted 8:11 am, March 14, 2018, by , Updated at 08:14AM, March 14, 2018

Keylin Johnson (left), Sheila Johnson (right)

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A couple in Crawfordsville is accused of sexually abusing three children and their dog for years, the Journal Review reports.

Keylin L. Johnson, 52, and Sheila L. Johnson, 44, face more than a dozen charges. Keylin’s charges include multiple counts of child molesting and possession of child porn. Sheila has been charged with multiple counts of child molesting and bestiality.

The police investigation began on February 25, 2018 when one of the victims came forward and confided with a woman about the abuse.

The victims say the abuse began in 2012, and it also involved sexual relations with the family dog, according to court documents obtained by the Journal Review.

Keylin told the victims it was a “normal way of life.” He is accused of filming the abuse, and investigators found sexually explicit images and videos on his laptop and cell phone.

According to court documents, Keylin told investigators during an interview he was “guilty of internet porn and other stuff.”

The couple remains in the Montgomery County Jail on $50,000 surety/cash bond. Sheila’s jury trial is set for July 31, and Keylin’s is set for August 14.

