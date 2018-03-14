Cold start Wednesday with snow flurries; more seasonable weather arrives Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This morning is much colder than yesterday morning, thanks to a little more of a breeze out of the northwest.

Wind chills will be in the teens all morning long and areas east of the city will watch flurries through mid morning. No widespread issues are anticipated from the limited snow.

Wednesday’s high will be ten degrees below average as we top off near a mere 41°. Thursday will be much more seasonable with a high hitting 50.

The weather will stay quiet through Friday. Saturday is St. Patrick’s Day and the forecast looks rather unlucky. Expect it to be quite windy with a wintry mix of rain and a little snow. The second half of the weekend looks much more promising.