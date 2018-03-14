Butler Arrives in Detroit for 1st round of NCAA Tournament

DETROIT, Mich. – On Wednesday afternoon, the Butler Bulldogs arrived in Detroit for the 1st round of the NCAA tournament. The dawgs will face the 7 seeded Arkansas Razorbacks. As the Bulldogs got off the bus, head coach Lavall Jordan spoke one-on-one with Indy Sports Central to discuss the match up and the excitement of the big dance.

