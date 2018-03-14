× Bill that would legalize sale, use of CBD oil in Indiana on its way to governor’s desk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bill that would legalize the sale and use of cannabidiol (CBD) oil in Indiana is headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk.

The House unanimously passed the controversial legislation Wednesday, the last day of the legislative session.

Under Senate Bill 52, all Hoosiers would be able to purchase CBD oil that contains .3 percent or less of THC, the component of the cannabis plant which causes intoxication. With the low amount of THC, CBD oil users do not experience a “high” feeling that conventional marijuana users typically encounter.

CBD oil has been shown to help with various medical conditions such as cancer, epilepsy and severe pain.

The author of SB 52, State Sen. Michael Young (R-Indianapolis), says the bill builds upon a law passed last year, which legalized the use of CBD oil strictly to individuals diagnosed with epilepsy.

If approved by Gov. Holcomb, the oil would be available for purchase over-the-counter from retailers across the Hoosier State.