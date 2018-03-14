× Bill allowing “Dreamers” to obtain professional licenses passes, heads to governor’s desk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – SB 419 has passed during tonight’s legislative session and now heads to Gov. Holcomb’s desk to be signed.

The bill lifts prohibition on young immigrants referred to as “Dreamers” from obtaining state professional licenses.

“Dreamers,” who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, are allowed to work and study under former President Barack Obama’s program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

But recent changes adopted by Indiana’s Professional Licensing Agency barred DACA recipients from obtaining licenses for dozens of occupations ranging from cosmetology to nursing. The agency said they were following a 2011 state law.

Gov. Eric Holcomb previously commented on the bill:

““Ultimately, Congress needs to clarify federal immigration law regarding DACA. But, until they act, Indiana state law should allow DACA recipients to skill up and work here in Indiana. While Indiana’s Professional Licensing Agency acted appropriately and in line with what our current laws require, I am encouraged to see there is legislative intent to fix this.”

It now heads to his desk for his signature to put it into law.