× Potholes help foil carjacking on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A series of potholes helps foil a carjacking on Indy’s east side.

The robbery took place over the weekend on east 10th street near Drexel before police got an assist from the city’s crumbling pavement.

The passenger side tire and the one on the driver’s side blew out when a pickup truck driven by a carjacker sped through this alley and hit one of several large potholes.

After losing control of the truck, the thieves smashed into a fence.

“Pretty much I heard a really loud bang,” said Taylor Shepard. “I saw that the corner of my fence was gone and thought that is really really weird.” Seconds before Taylor heard that crash, police say two thieves walked up to a Chase Bank on east 10th street and startled the driver of the pickup truck.

One of the crooks was armed with a wooden table leg, the other apparently used a machete.

After stealing the victim’s phone and truck, the suspects tried to sped away but didn’t get far.

“They reached in and pulled the lock. Drug him out, took his stuff and drove off in the truck and I’m sure you got footage of how great that alley is,” said Shepard sarcastically.

The fact is Taylor’s home is surrounded by potholes, with several in front on Drexel and even more in the alley near his back fence. Of course with so many potholes around the city, Taylor knows smoothing over the alley is not a priority for the city.

“It’s pretty bad,” said Shepard. “We have to dodge them all the way around on the side streets.”

Still, Taylor can’t help but chuckle that the city’s crumbling roadways stopped the pair of thieves from stealing the truck. Now he hopes the failed carjackers get caught.

“It’s pretty odd. It’s odd to wake up and see part of your fence gone and know someone was wrongfully done,” said Shepard.

Police did not have a detailed description of the two suspects to give out, but anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.