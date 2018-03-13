× Naming rights for Bankers Life Fieldhouse to expire in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Don’t get too used to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The home of the Indiana Pacers, Fever, concerts and other events will soon undergo a name change, according to CNO Financial Group and Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

CNO Financial will not extend its naming rights under the current contract, which is set to expire on June 30, 2019. The arena’s name changed to from Conseco Fieldhouse to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in 2011. It opened in 1999 under the Conseco banner.

“CNO Financial and Bankers Life have been the naming rights sponsor of the Fieldhouse for nearly two decades, and we achieved and exceeded many of our sponsorship goals throughout the length of this partnership,” said Gary Bhojwani, CEO of CNO Financial. “CNO is proud to be headquartered in central Indiana and to support the communities where our associates live and work. We are actively working with Pacers Sports & Entertainment to identify the next phase of our collaboration together.”

CNO Financial has held the naming rights for the venue since 1999, when it signed a 20-year sponsorship agreement. The Carmel-based insurer employs more than 1,200 workers at its headquarters.

Rick Fuson, presdent and CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, called CNO an “outstanding supporter” with a “tremendous impact” on the Pacers and the Indy community.

“We thank CNO Financial and Bankers Life for years of dedicated partnership and we look forward to the next phase of our relationship,” Fuson said.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is pursuing a new sponsor for naming rights for the Fieldhouse and will “continue conversations” with CNO for a continued partnership between the two companies.