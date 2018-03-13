× Man shows up at IFD station with gunshot wound, taken to hospital in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition after an early Tuesday morning shooting on the near northeast side.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the victim showed up at a fire station near 30th Street and Sherman Drive with a gunshot wound.

It’s unclear if he drove himself or if someone dropped him off at the fire station. Police said another crime scene about a half-mile away at 30th and Stuart may be connected to the shooting.