IU East mourns death of history professor in bike crash

RICHMOND, Ind. —Indiana University East students and staff are mourning the loss of a professor who died after a bike crash this week.

Eugene Cruz-Uribe, 65, was a professor of history at the university. He is the husband of the school’s chancellor, Kathryn Cruz-Uribe.

According to police, Cruz-Uribe was riding his bike on Minneman Road south of Richmond when an accident occurred. He was found unconscious at the scene around 6:30 a.m. Monday. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

He was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The university released the following statement about his death: