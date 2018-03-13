Indy man to embark on 250-mile bike ride to support Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Next month, an Indianapolis man will bike from the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument to the Red River Gorge in Slade, Kentucky, to raise awareness for those affected by Cystic Fibrosis.

Jordan Kane will embark on the 250-mile bike ride in just a few weeks and is collecting donations for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Kane said cycling to the the Red River Gorge from Indianapolis has been a personal goal of his for many years. After discussing the journey with friends, he decided to go for it- and support a charity in the process.

Kane’s ‘Ride to the Red’ will start in the heart of Indy and will conclude with a cruise through the historic Nada Tunnel. Kane said most of the journey will be on country back roads connecting through a few towns along the way. Kane plans on completing the 250-mile ride in less than 48 hours.

All donations from the ride will go directly to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Cycle for Life that will take place in Indianapolis in August. The foundation holds the ride each ears to raise money to find a cure for the disease.

According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, cystic fibrosis is a genetic lung disorder that affects the pancreas and other organs. In the United States, more than 30,000 people are living with the disease, according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Patient Registry.

If you would like to support Kane’s Ride to the Red, click here.

Click here to take part in Indianapolis’ Cycle for Life.