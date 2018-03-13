× Greenfield police want public to help identify man caught using counterfeit bills

GREENFIELD, Ind. – The Greenfield Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man who used counterfeit $100 bills.

According to police, the unidentified black male used two fake “1988 Series” bills on March 1 that were not equipped with modern security features.

The department says copies of the bills have been used in the Indianapolis area as well.

Anyone with information regarding the identification of the man pictured is asked to call Sgt. Ron Chittum at 317-325-1284.