Greenfield Intermediate School student, 12, arrested after shooting threat

Posted 3:38 pm, March 13, 2018, by , Updated at 03:42PM, March 13, 2018

Greenfield Intermediate School (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

GREENFIELD, Ind.– Greenfield police arrested a student Tuesday in connection with a school threat.

The arrest was made after administrators at Greenfield Intermediate School notified school resource officers of a threat of a school shooting found written on a piece of paper. The resource officers were able to identify the writer as a 12-year-old male student. His name and photo won’t be released due to his status as a juvenile.

The student is being held at the Delaware County Juvenile Center on a preliminary charge of intimidation.

Police say no weapons were located and they do not believe there are any further suspects.

