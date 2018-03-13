Expect snow showers this afternoon on another cold day around central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another chilly one for us on this Tuesday! We should be hitting a high near 50 this time of year, but today we’ll top off around 38.

Though the first day of spring is one week away, we have another round of snow today. We’ll have a little more snow than yesterday, but accumulations will be well under the inch mark.

The snow will fall mainly after 3 p.m. and that’ll mean wet pavement for the evening commute, so problems are possible for that drive. No heavy shoveling, though, just some slick spots.

Wednesday will be just as chilly, but as we head toward the second half of the week, temperatures will trend toward spring averages as we near the 50-degree mark repeatedly through the end of the weekend. St. Patrick’s Day could mean a few rain showers.