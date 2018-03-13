Denied North-side development project gets new life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-- A controversial development on the city’s NORA neighborhood is now getting new life months after it was denied.

Led by an effort from City-County Councilor Colleen Fanning, the City-County Council approved a proposal that re-opens the door for Keystone Realty Group’s “Alexander at the Crossing” development project. Fanning says she was prompted by the concerns of her constituents.

In October, Keystone Realty’s plan to rezone the 13-acre plot at 86th and Haverstick was denied by the Metropolitan Development Commission. Prior to the decision, neighborhood groups such as the NORA Northside Community Council vehemently opposed the development, citing that it would contribute to an increase in traffic congestion and cut down on precious greenspace.

“We did not give adequate consideration to the potential negative consequences,” President Ruth Hayes said.

Hayes said all that changed after they learned Keystone would change their approach and instead process with an already approved, and much larger development plan.

“We never thought that the developer would actually use that old zoning which would totally clear cut all of that, the whole thing, we just didn’t think he would do that,” Hayes said.

Neighborhood groups and Keystone now have until April 9th to reach a compromise on the development plan. If they can agree on a plan, the proposal would head to the City-County Council for a vote. A two-thirds approval vote by the council would secure the new plan. Otherwise the Metropolitan Development Commissions denial would stand.