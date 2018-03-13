Damage from fire at west side home estimated at $50,000

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage at a west side home Monday night.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. to a home in the 4800 block of Southern Avenue.

Crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the single-story home. Firefighters quickly went inside to search for occupants but didn’t find anyone. They had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

Officials said the home was for sale, and the family had just conducted a showing before the fire broke out.

No one was hurt. Wayne Township Victims Assistance was working to help the family of three. Decatur Township provided assistance on the call.

The cause remains under investigation.