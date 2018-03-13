Jefferson Street construction project in Franklin nears halfway point

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A three-year construction project on one of Franklin’s major streets is just about at the halfway point according to city officials.

Franklin residents have been dealing with detours and cone zones along Jefferson Street since August 2016 and will continue to do so until late 2019.

Jefferson Street is undergoing major renovation from Main Street, just about a quarter-mile east of U.S. 31, all the way over to Middleton Drive, which is just east of Franklin College.

Parts of the Jefferson Street Improvement Project include relocating utilities, adding new storm sewers as well as putting in a roundabout at Middleton.

The three-year project was split into phases to help avoid prolonged closures and to ensure that area businesses and homeowners would still have access to that part of the city.

Residents on those traveling through the area can learn more about the project by visiting http://www.franklin.in.gov/egov/documents/1462885373_10027.pdf