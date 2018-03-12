Woman arrested at Putnamville jail, accused of trafficking drugs

Posted 2:07 pm, March 12, 2018, by , Updated at 02:15PM, March 12, 2018

Christina Pupo

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind.– A Sullivan woman was arrested at the Putnamville Correctional Facility after police say she tried to traffic in drugs to an inmate.

The Indiana Department of Correction says Christina Pupo was visiting Christopher Webster in the jail and the Office of Investigations & Intelligence (OII) learned she was planning to smuggle drugs in.

Surveillance was set up and investigators saw her hide an object in some food she had purchased for Webster. She was questioned before she could give him the food and allegedly admitted to trafficking drugs on two separate occasions while visiting him.

Police say the package contained 26 orange strips believed to be Suboxone.

Pupo was arrested on a felony charge of trafficking a controlled substance.

