State Road 3 lane shifting to begin for pavement preservation project between Muncie and New Castle

DELAWARE, HENRY COUNTIES, Ind. – Contractors have begun lane shifting on eight miles of State Road 3 between Muncie and New Castle as they begin concrete pavement overlays.

Contractors will close the passing and left turn lanes of both northbound and southbound State Road 3 between County Road 200 North and County Road 950 North.

In June, traffic will be switched to allow construction on the driving lanes. Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction during the lane reconstruction.

Some right-turn access to and from State Road 3 and some left-turn access across the median may be temporarily prohibited.

The project will be completed by early fall of 2018.

About concrete pavement overlays

The project is making partial-depth and full-depth pavement repairs before applying a thin concrete pavement overlay on all four lanes of the divided highway.

Thin concrete pavement overlays, also known as “white top,” are typically between two and five inches of new concrete bonded to the existing pavement. The application strengthens the road structure, improves friction, reduces noise and improves ride quality on aged sections of pavement.

White-top pavement overlays provide a cost-effective alternative to traditional asphalt treatments and are another option for engineers to consider when planning pavement preservation. While the initial cost of white topping is higher than a traditional asphalt overlay, the concrete treatment is anticipated to add years of life that make it a very competitive option for delivering the best value for taxpayers and motorists.