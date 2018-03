× Ramp on eastbound I-70 back open after east side crash near I-465

UPDATE:

The ramp on eastbound I-70 has reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The ramp of eastbound I-70 was closed near I-465 on the city’s east side Monday.

The closure was due to a crash involving an overturned vehicle.

The ramp was expected to be closed until about 8 p.m. Monday, according to INDOT.

I-70 MM 89.0 EB at I-465 / Eastside Ramp closed <= 90 mins due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) March 12, 2018

Police said there were injuries associated with the crash, but the extent of those injuries were unknown at the time.