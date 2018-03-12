Not done with winter yet as more snow to come Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect another day with clouds, cooler temperatures, wind and snow showers for Tuesday.

Mid/upper-level energy will pass through central Indiana Tuesday. It should kick off snow showers starting late Tuesday morning and continuing through early Tuesday evening.

While the ground remains relatively mild, it isn't out of the question for a few tenths of an inch to accumulate on elevated/grassy surfaces.

Temperatures will remain well below normal Tuesday. Highs will only be in the middle/upper 30°s. With winds gusting out of the northwest up to 25 mph, wind chill values will be in the 20°s much of the day.

NO SNOW FOR YOU

Winter 2017-2018 has been a disappointment for snow lovers. Indianapolis' seasonal total is only at 9.4". 15.2" below normal. However, the capital city is 1.06"above normal for precipitation for the year.

Oddly, Evansville, Indiana has more snow than Indianapolis. After last weekend, the city has received 10.0" of snow for the 2017-2018 winter.

SUN SETTING LATER

Thanks to Daylight Saving Time the sun is setting later in the day. Sunset will be at 7:50pm Tuesday. On the flip side, sunrise is at 8:00am. Indianapolis gains two minutes of daylight March 12.

QUESTIONS FOR END OF WEEK

There remains some questions concerning Friday through Sunday. The questions involve a front, clouds and the possibility of rain which would have an impact on temperatures.

Computer models suggest rain develops along a front that is passing through central Indiana Friday. Where questions remain is when rain develops and where the front is located when rain starts. Some data suggests the front will be in southern Indiana when this happens. Other data suggests it could happen over central Indiana.

There is also questions about Saturday. Some data suggests clouds/rain for Saturday which would equate to cooler temperatures. Other data suggests it could be relatively sunny and mild. As of this writing, I'm leaning on the cooler/cloudy/rain side.

It is not uncommon for computer models to struggle several days out, this time of the year, as it is a transitional time. March and April is often challenging 4-7 days out.

We will work to find answers to the questions over the coming days.