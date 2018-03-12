× Next Level Road project now underway along I-65 in southern Indiana

BARTHOLOMEW & JACKSON COUNTIES—Traffic signals are being installed on State Road 58 at ramps leading onto and away from Interstate 65 and at the S.R. 58 and International Drive intersection—as preliminary work is now underway for the $143 million “Next Level Roads” project on I-65 between Seymour and Columbus.

Indiana Department of Transportation officials anticipate that construction operations near the exit to Walesboro in Bartholomew County will continue for about six weeks.

A caution light at the U.S. Highway 31 and State Road 250 intersection is scheduled to be replaced with a traffic signal in the near future for use while the I-65 added travel lanes project is under construction.

Drivers may encounter brief delays where flaggers will be directing traffic around the work sites.

Beginning Wednesday of this week, crews will remove and replace pavement markings on S.R. 58—both eastbound and westbound and between International Drive and Old Lane Drive. Lanes will be reduced to 11-foot widths during the operations to widen the pavement and construct right turn lanes at I-65 ramps take place. This pavement work is expected to last approximately two weeks.

Contractors for the “I-65 Southeast Indiana Best Value Project” is designed to completely reconstruct I-65 as a 6-lane roadway between U.S. Highway 50 and State Road 58—and repair and resurface I-65 from S.R. 58 to the S.R. 46 exit at Columbus.