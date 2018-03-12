Kenny Chesney coming to Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in May

Singer Kenny Chesney performs on the Toyota Mane Stage during day 3 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 30, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Country music star Kenny Chesney will visit Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville this summer as part of his “Trip Around the Sun” tour.

Chesney’s show will be on Thursday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. Old Dominion will be his special guests.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at Livenation.com or Ticketmaster outlets.

If you can’t make the Indiana show, Chesney will be in Cincinnati on July 26 and Chicago on July 28. Learn more about his tour here.

