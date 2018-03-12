Here’s how you can get a free prom dress in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Spring is just around the corner which means it’s time for students to start planning for one of the most magical nights of their lives. However, prom outfits can be expensive and in some cases, kids can’t go because of the price of a dress or tuxedo.

Numerous area organizations are providing free or low-cost prom outfits for students in need.

Check out the list below:

Prom Genie

FREE prom dresses, shoes, accessories, hair and makeup:

-March 17th, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. (Jean Shephard Center: 3031 J.F. Mahoney Dr., Hammond, IN) *Must bring current high school photo ID

-March 24th, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. (Interchurch Center: 1100 W. 42nd St., Indianapolis, IN) *Must bring current high school photo ID

Helen Lewis started Prom Genie in 2011 after she overheard a young girl say she couldn’t afford to buy a dress for prom.

Prom Genie hosts two events in Indiana, one in Indianapolis and another in Hammond, where Lewis grew up. Last year, the organization gave away over 100 dresses to girls in need.

“It’s their day, it’s kind of a pamper day,” Lewis said. “They’re introduced to a personal shopper, they go through all the dresses and it’s set up just like a little boutique. They go through all the dresses and find what they like and the personal shopper helps them find the jewelry, the purses, the shoes. We have makeup, nail polish, we have it all.”

The Gifted Gown

FREE prom dresses, tuxedos, suits, shoes and accessories:

-March 24th, April 7th, April 21st, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. ( 3125 E. 10th St., Suite K, Indianapolis, IN) *Appointment only

The Gifted Gown provides formal wear year-round for any black tie or semi-formal occasion.

The organization has been helping the Indianapolis community for six years and has served nearly 550 guests.

“It means everything to us," said Julie Rutland, the executive director of The Gifted Gown. "To be able to provide and to have a hand in those memories these people are going to get to carry forever is exactly why we exist and why we’re here. To be able to follow them through from the beginning to when they walk out the door is just amazing."

Cinderella Story of Hamilton County

Low-cost prom dresses and accessories for $25 or at no-cost based on financial need:

-March 24th, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. (Monon Trail Elementary: 19400 Tomlinson Rd., Westfield, IN)

Cinderella Story has provided affordable prom dresses for over 12 years. Last year, the organization served 108 students. This year, they hope to serve even more.

“Our goal is that there isn’t a single girl in this city that doesn’t have a dress that she loves," said Julie Windbun, the director of Cinderella Story. "It’s just so fun to see somebody take in six dresses and come out in one and feel like a million bucks."

**All three organizations are in need of donations. In addition to monetary donations, the charities are in need of prom dresses (sizes 14 and up), shoes, accessories and menswear.