× Grab a pillow and a blanket – it’s National Napping Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Good news if you’re hoping to catch up on some sleep after daylight saving time. Today is National Napping Day.

The holiday, which was created in 1999, usually falls the day after daylight saving time, encouraging folks to make up for the hour of sleep they may have lost thanks to the clock change.

The National Sleep Foundation just released data for Sleep Awareness Week, showing that only about 25-percent of adults get the recommended daily average.

Experts say taking a short 20-minute nap can improve your mood and focus.