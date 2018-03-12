Fire causes $200,000 worth of damage to near west side auto parts business

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews battled a large fire at an auto parts business on the city’s near west side Monday evening.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says the blaze caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to Scarborough Auto Parts.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene in the 300 block of S. Tibbs Ave. shortly after 7 p.m. When crews arrived, heavy fire and smoke were showing from the area. After about an hour and half, the fire was marked under control.

IFD says it ran into an issue while attempting to reach a faraway hydrant. Firefighters had to utilize two engines’ entire hose beds and lay about 1,200 feet of hose to establish a water supply.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.