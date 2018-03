× East side crash closes ramp on eastbound I-70 near I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The ramp of eastbound I-70 has been closed near I-465 on the city’s east side.

The closure is due to a crash involving an overturned vehicle.

The ramp is expected to be closed until about 8 p.m. Monday, according to INDOT.

I-70 MM 89.0 EB at I-465 / Eastside Ramp closed <= 90 mins due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) March 12, 2018

Police say there are injuries associated with the crash, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

