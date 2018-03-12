× $14.5 million proposal for emergency road repairs approved by City-County Council

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The City-County Council voted unanimously to approve a $14.5 million proposal Monday to address the growing pothole problem in Indianapolis.

The plan includes funding specifically for personnel, supplies, contractors and capital equipment to “address the emergency repair of city streets.”

In the proposal, about $9.5 million will be used for strip-patching, which involves tearing up stretches of road with lots of potholes and completely replacing them. About $525,000 will pay the contractors doing that work.

Nearly $2.9 million will go to salaries for DPW crews pulling 12-hour shifts to patch potholes. Around $132,000 will pay for all the extra materials, including asphalt.

DPW Director Dan Parker says the remaining $1.45 million will go toward equipment that will help DPW crews “put the maintenance back in street maintenance.”

The approval of the plan comes after weeks of DPW crews working to fill as many potholes during their emergency pothole blitzes. More than 50,000 potholes have been filled since repairs began last month.

Parker previously said that if the council did not approve the mayor’s spending proposal, they were going to have to cut back on the number of projects and repairs the department could do.

Mayor Joe Hogsett issued the following statement after the council approved the proposal: