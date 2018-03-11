Wrestlers dedicate anniversary show to Deputy Pickett

Posted 8:33 am, March 11, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis wrestling club celebrated their one year anniversary by dedicating their show to Deputy Pickett.

The Indianapolis Championship Wrestling Club held the event Saturday, with all proceeds going to Pickett's family.

"Anytime we have a fallen hero the whole city comes together and shows support and we're trying to do our part and provide some wrestling entertainment and provide the Pickett family with some money" said Christopher Doyle, the show organizer.

The event started with a video tribute to Deputy Pickett.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s