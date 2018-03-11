Selection Sunday: Butler, Purdue headed to NCAA Tournament
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. The Boilers and Bulldogs are officially headed to the NCAA Tournament.
In a new format this year, the selection committee showed all 68 teams prior the showing the four regions and seeding.
Both Purdue and Butler were selected as an at-large bid.
Notre Dame will not attend the big dance for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
Butler received a 10 seed and will play Arkansas Friday in Detroit.
Purdue received a 2 seed and will play Cal State Fullerton in Detroit. If both teams meet, they will square off in second round.
It would be a rematch of Dec. 16’s Crossroads Classic, where the Boilers routed Butler 82-67.
Start times for the games are not known at this time.