× Selection Sunday: Butler, Purdue headed to NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. The Boilers and Bulldogs are officially headed to the NCAA Tournament.

In a new format this year, the selection committee showed all 68 teams prior the showing the four regions and seeding.

Both Purdue and Butler were selected as an at-large bid.

Notre Dame will not attend the big dance for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Butler received a 10 seed and will play Arkansas Friday in Detroit.

Purdue received a 2 seed and will play Cal State Fullerton in Detroit. If both teams meet, they will square off in second round.

It would be a rematch of Dec. 16’s Crossroads Classic, where the Boilers routed Butler 82-67.

Start times for the games are not known at this time.