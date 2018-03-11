“Malachi’s Magnificent Lemonade” raises money for Deputy Pickett’s family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A six-year-old Kokomo boy is keeping Deputy Pickett's memory alive via his lemonade stand.

Malachi Fronczak set up shop at the Howard County Library Saturday, selling lemonade for four hours.

"It's wonderful. Anytime your kids have a big heart, want to serve others, I think it's important as a parent to support that. It's great to see him out wanting to do that" says Jason Fronczak, Malachi's father.

All of the lemonade stand's proceeds will go to Deputy Pickett's family. Malachi raised $1500 on Saturday, and $5200 the day before.