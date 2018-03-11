× Local family feels ‘punished’ after mother, daughter murdered 15 years apart

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Katrina White was just six-years-old when she watched her mother’s boyfriend kill Katina White in a house on West Roache Street in 1999.

“She had an abusive boyfriend,” said Brittini Sloan, Katrina’s sister. “It was at our house. It happened in front of us. That’s that. He shot her in the head.”

15 years later, not all that far away in the 1300 block of West 18th Street in a neighborhood close to the former Bush Stadium, Katrina and Deyeon Johnson, a childhood friend, were shot to death in a dark blue 2002 Buick close to the home White shared with her eight-month-old daughter.

Sloan said the family feels as if its being, “punished.”

“She loved being a mother. She loved being the woman she was becoming. She loved life and loved being an adult and was ready to live,” said Sloan, recalling that her sister was enrolled in classes at Ivy Tech. “When the phone rang it just had a different ring so my stomach was already like feeling some type of way before I got on the phone.”

Sloan and the family suspected Johnson was the target of killers actually searching for his friend.

“He had nothing to do with what those guys came for. They were coming for a person that he knows but they couldn’t get the person that he knows so they got him and then in the midst of getting him my sister was in the car and they got her also.

“Its just like, ‘We can’t get you so we’re gonna get someone that’s close to you.

“For this to be almost five years and they don’t have a person its ridiculous. Its ridiculous.”

IMPD evidence technicians recovered 15 spent shell casings from the scene of the killing and opened up a massive investigation that remains ongoing today.

The family, and IMPD, have reason to believe there are witnesses who recall the westside double killings.

“Its gonna take a whole lot out of someone,” said Breyona Matthews, White’s cousin, “because nowadays like everyone is scared to come forth and come out with stuff or they’ll do something to them or something like that.”

If you have information on the killings of Deyeon Johnson and Katrina White, call Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS.