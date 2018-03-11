IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Despite a series of ongoing controversies facing his administration, this week President Donald Trump emphatically claimed that there is actually "no chaos" in his White House, prompting plenty of reaction from political observers on both sides of the aisle.

In the video above, panelists Tony Samuel, Christina Hale and Mike Murphy discuss this week's top stories, including the potential Indiana impact of the President's proposed tariffs, the latest news on the race for Senate, and some of the key issues state lawmakers are working on in the final days of the legislative session.

Among other issues lawmakers face in the last week of session: