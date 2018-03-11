× Expect light rain and flurries across central Indiana Monday

The Wright Word for Monday is FLURRIES.

Ar cold front will bring a chance of light rain and flurries late Monday and snow showers are likely through Tuesday.

Dry weather will settle in for Wednesday and Thursday.

A warm front will move in and bring highs near 60 for Friday and for St. Patrick’s Day.

We’ll have a chance for rain late Friday through early Sunday.

Our work week will get off to a chilly start.

Light rain and flurries will develop Monday afternoon.

Snow showers are likely Tuesday morning.

Snow showers will continue Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will warm into the 50s later this week.

We’ll have a dry Thursday.

Rain will develop late Friday.

Showers are likely Saturday.

Rain will continue through early Sunday.