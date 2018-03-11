IN Focus: Donnelly, Young discuss Indiana impact of Trump tariffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana lawmakers are reacting to the President's decision to enact controversial tariffs on steel and aluminum.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) expressed some concern about the impact of the tariffs.

“While I appreciate that the administration took a step in the right direction and recognized the importance of trade with Mexico and Canada for manufacturers in Indiana, we must ensure global supply chains with other strategic partners remain open as well," said Young.

"I will keep working with Hoosier stakeholders and the administration to address the core issue of Chinese overcapacity so that we can continue to reinvigorate the American steel and aluminum industries.”

“Trade is critical for Indiana’s economy—from our manufacturers to our farmers—but it must be fair," said Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN). "For too long Hoosier workers have fought unfair competition from countries like China. I’m pleased that President Trump is taking action and plan to carefully review the details of his proclamations. It’s important that we get this policy right, so that American steel and aluminum producers and their workers can compete on a level playing field and continue to support good-paying jobs.”

In the video above, Young and Donnelly are also asked about the President's assertion that there is "no chaos" at the White House despite another wild week in Washington.

Governor Eric Holcomb was also asked about the tariff issue at an economic development announcement last week, saying he was confident that Indiana’s drive to lure Amazon and other international high tech companies to the Hoosier state would not be derailed by doubts about the President's recently announced trade tariffs.

“Trade matters and it’s key to our future,” said Holcomb. “I wake up every day and try to take Indiana to the world and try to bring the world back to Indiana and that means imports and exports in that relationship.”

In the video below, Young and Donnelly also discuss their bipartisan support for a bill rolling back some banking regulations, particularly those for credit unions and community banks.