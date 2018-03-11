× Butler earns fourth-straight NCAA Tournament berth, facing Arkansas on Friday

The Selection Sunday anticipation culminated with Butler earning a fourth-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

“I was nervous the whole time, waiting for your name to be called in NCAA March Madness is something I was dreaming about as a little kid,” Butler junior Paul Jorgensen said.

“Just trying to leave a legacy, just trying to make a deeper run that we did last year and a couple years before,” senior Kelan Martin said.

The Bulldogs earning the 10 seed in the East Region, facing Arkansas on Friday in the opening round.

“We faced them twice when I was as assistant at Michigan, so I am a little bit familiar with Coach Anderson and his style,” Butler head coach LaVall Jordan said.

Butler confident heading into the tourney after battling through a grueling Big East schedule.

“It prepares you, it’s night in, night out, playing in tough environments against high level competition, and different styles and different brands,” Jordan added. “So that should help us obviously prepare for whoever we might have faced, and it’s going to be Arkansas.”

Should Butler beat the Razorbacks and Purdue knocks off Cal State Fullerton in their opening round match up, that sets up a Crossroads Classic rematch in Detroit in the NCAA Tournament between the Bulldogs and the Boilers.

“I don’t even want to go there, I don’t want to talk about it,” Jorgensen said with a laugh.

“Just trying to beat Arkansas, we gotta prep for them first and then whatever happens, happens,” Martin said.

The Bulldogs are set to tip off against Arkansas at 3:10pm on Friday at the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit.

