Analyzing Archie Miller’s first season with Indiana

Posted 5:13 pm, March 11, 2018, by , Updated at 05:25PM, March 11, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - This year as other teams around the country make their way to the first round of NCAA tournament games, the Hoosiers will not be joining them. In Archie Miller's first year with Indiana, the team failed to make the big dance.

The Hoosiers lost key players last year to the NBA and underwent a coaching change, both challenging hurtles to overcome.

Jeff Rabjohns of Peegs.com joins us to analyze Archie Miller's first season as Indiana's head coach, why the future is bright under Miller and what Romeo Langford's father told Jeff about a final visit they will be taking to IU.

