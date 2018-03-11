6 people ages 17 to 35 shot in South Bend incident

Posted 2:13 pm, March 11, 2018, by

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Authorities say six people have been shot in an incident in South Bend.

Police say the shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in a neighborhood on the city’s south side. Officers were dispatched to the area after reports of multiple shots fired.

Investigators say the victims range in age from 17 to 35. They also say none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, and investigators don’t have a description of the suspect yet.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s