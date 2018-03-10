× Police: Teen in critical condition after north side shooting, home invasion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating this afternoon after an apparent home invasion that has left a teen in critical condition.

Just before 3:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of E. 82nd St. and Jordan lane on the report of a shooting.

IMPD confirms the victim, an 18-year-old, has been taken to an area hospital. They believe the residence was targeted.

We have a crew at the scene and will update once more information becomes available.