Indianapolis International Airport adds non-stop flights to Cancun

Posted 7:15 am, March 10, 2018, by

Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Taking off just in time to plan for a summer getaway, Southwest Airlines’ launched its first international nonstop flight to Cancun, Mexico out of the Indianapolis International Airport on Saturday.

The airline’s first international flight from Indianapolis will depart on Saturdays from now through the summer.

“Southwest is very in-tune with where passengers want to go, and today’s inaugural flight is proof of that,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “Southwest is our most-traveled airline partner, and for good reason. They do their homework, and make investments aligned with what the Indianapolis market is calling for.”

Southwest accounts for 34 percent of the airport’s passenger traffic annually, offering nearly 40,000 seats each week.

“Cancun is a popular vacation spot and Hoosiers can now to take that much-needed vacation on Southwest’s new weekly nonstop service on Saturdays,” said Katherine Findlay, Southwest Airlines’ vice president and executive ambassador for Indianapolis.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s