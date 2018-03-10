× Dry and chilly across central Indiana on Sunday

The Wright Word for Sunday is CHILLY.

We’ll have increasing clouds during the day with highs near 40 degrees.

A strong storm system to our south will spread snow showers across southern Indiana Sunday night.

Another cold front will bring a chance of snow showers Monday night through Tuesday.

Dry weather will settle in for Wednesday and Thursday.

A warm front will move in and bring highs in the 60s for Friday and for St. Patrick’s Day.

We’ll have a chance for rain late Friday through Saturday.

Daylight Saving Time begins today/

Clouds will increase during the day.

Light snow will develop south of I-70 Sunday evening.

We’ll have a dry Monday.

Snow showers will move in Monday night and last through Tuesday.

We’ll have a dry cold Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm into the 50s Thursday.

We’ll have a warmer Friday and Saturday with a chance for showers.