Dry and chilly across central Indiana on Sunday
The Wright Word for Sunday is CHILLY.
We’ll have increasing clouds during the day with highs near 40 degrees.
A strong storm system to our south will spread snow showers across southern Indiana Sunday night.
Another cold front will bring a chance of snow showers Monday night through Tuesday.
Dry weather will settle in for Wednesday and Thursday.
A warm front will move in and bring highs in the 60s for Friday and for St. Patrick’s Day.
We’ll have a chance for rain late Friday through Saturday.
Daylight Saving Time begins today/
Clouds will increase during the day.
Light snow will develop south of I-70 Sunday evening.
We’ll have a dry Monday.
Snow showers will move in Monday night and last through Tuesday.
We’ll have a dry cold Wednesday.
Temperatures will warm into the 50s Thursday.
We’ll have a warmer Friday and Saturday with a chance for showers.